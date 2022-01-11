The Denver office of the Federal Bureau of Investigations is looking for a man accused of robbing multiple banks across the city, who's now been dubbed "The Scruffy Bandit."
Officials said the bandit is known to enter banks and present a demand note before fleeing the scene. In each of the robberies, the bandit has not displayed a weapon, according to a release from the FBI.
The bandit is described as being a white or Hispanic male between 20 and 30 years old, between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 8 tall with a medium build, dark-colored hair and facial hair. He's been known to wear sunglasses and a baseball cap or beanie in each of his robberies, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the bandit or incident are urged to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.