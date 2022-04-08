Local and federal authorities are asking for the public's help to identify a bank robber dubbed the "Entitled Bandit."
Police said the bandit has hit multiple banks in the Denver metro region since March 19. He was dubbed the "Entitled Bandit" due to his reaction when he received a smaller amount of money than anticipated during one robbery, according to the FBI.
The bandit and his accomplice have been described as white men between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet 1 inches with medium builds.
Anyone with information regarding the bandit, his accomplice or these incidents should contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.