Richard Trevithick

 Courtesy of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

A search is underway after a Jefferson County inmate "walked away" from the jail on Friday.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted about the incident at 1:41 p.m. and said Richard Trevithick, 37, was last seen boarding a light rail train in Jefferson County at 12:25 p.m.

Trevithick was in custody for failure to appear, driving under revocation and theft, according to the Sheriff's Office. He is described as bald, 5 foot 11 and weighing 280 pounds; he was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and no shoes. 

Anyone who sees him or has information about his whereabouts should call 911.

This is a breaking news report. More information will be added as it becomes available. 

