Federal and local authorities are searching for a man they're calling "Just the Fax Bandit."
The bandit is accused of robbing five banks along or near Colfax Avenue in Aurora and Denver since the beginning of the month and police are looking for any information that could identify the man, police said.
The man is believed to have robbed:
- BOK Financial Bank at 1600 Broadway in Denver on Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m.
- Chase Bank at 6160 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver on Oct. 9 at 12:40 p.m.
- Wells Fargo Bank at 9000 E. Colfax Avenue in Aurora at 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 13.
- Chase Bank at 2310 E. Colfax Ave. in Denver on Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
- Wells Fargo Bank at 1701 Lincoln Street in Denver at 10:40 a.m. on Monday.
Authorities have described the bandit as a man between the ages of 35 and 50 yearsold, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7 with a medium build and is bald.
Anyone with information regarding the "Just the Fax Bandit" are urged to contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Street Task Force at 303-629-7171 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.