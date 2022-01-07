Authorities are on the lookout for a person who dumped a dead husky in an alley dumpster in Denver on Tuesday.
Denver Animal Protection was dispatched to the 6100 block of Panasonic Way around 7 a.m. after receiving an anonymous call regarding the dog.
Officials said the dog was dead when they arrived and its cause of death is currently unknown. Authorities have not released a description of the perpetrator, but said he was seen with a white Dodge RAM pick-up truck.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters with information could earn up to $2,000.