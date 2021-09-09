The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify six people who broke into the Elk Creek Fire Station #3 in Conifer last month.

The incident occurred on Aug. 8 around 3 a.m. when the trespassers entered a fenced-off structure at the fire station. The station houses emergency communication equipment that is used to alert residents, said Jenny Fulton, a spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.

JCSO is on the hunt for 6 suspects who on 8/8/21 around 3 AM entered a fenced-off structure at Elk Creek Fire Station #3 in Conifer that houses emergency communication equipment used to alert residents. Call us at 303-271-5873, or @CrimeStoppersCO 720-913-STOP (7867); C# 21-15992 pic.twitter.com/026Aa6HFz7 — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) September 9, 2021

While in the fenced off area, the suspects "broke into some of the equipment on the property and briefly interrupted public safety systems," Fulton said.

Authorities were not aware of the break-in until the following day at 1:30 p.m. when an IT director saw a notification about an alarm system going off. The director went to the site and saw the back-up generator was powering the communications system.

Fulton said there was a brief disruption in communications between when the original generator went offline and the booted up.

Authorities have not released descriptions of the suspects, but encourage anyone with information regarding the incident to contact the sheriff's office at 303-271-5873 or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.