Law enforcement officials seized several pounds of drugs and nearly 60,000 fentanyl pills earlier this month in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.
The seizure occurred April 4 during a joint operation between the Sheriff's Office, North Metro Drug Task Force, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration and the Colorado State Patrol.
Authorities seized nearly 60,000 counterfeit M-30 fentanyl pills, five pounds of methamphetamine as well as heroin and cocaine, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Several suspects were arrested during the operation, but authorities have not released their names to avoid compromising a larger investigation, said Adam Sherman, a spokesman for the Sheriff's Office.
"We are thankful for the investigative efforts for all the agencies involved for taking these dangerous drugs off the streets and saving lives," law enforcement officials said in a news release.