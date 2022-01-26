Police are on the lookout for two men accused of robbing a bank in Aurora on Thursday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Huntington Bank at 1710 S. Havana St. when two armed men entered the branch. One of the robbers stood by the door, while the other pointed a firearm at the bank teller and demanded money, according to the FBI.

Both men fled the bank together after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

Authorities have described the suspects as:

Suspect 1 is between the 20- and 30-years old and is 5 foot 2 inches with an athletic build. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat with the letter "P" on the front, a blue surgical mask, black hoodie, black jeans and black shoes. He also wore gray tight-fitting gloves with three letters along the wrist area.

Suspect two is described as being 20- to 30-years-old and is 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects should contact the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.