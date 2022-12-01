Guests at a Greenwood Village hotel are being evacuated after a bank robbery suspect who fired at police ran in there, according to the Greenwood Village Police Department.
Multiple police agencies have surrounded the Extended Stay America and Sleep Inn, 9253 E. Costilla Ave., Greenwood Village and issued a reverse 911 call to alert area businesses and residents, according to a tweet. The area is southeast of I-25 and Arapahoe Road.
Greenwood Village Police Department responded to a bank robbery Thursday morning, resulting in an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police.
The robbery occurred at the Key Bank, 9250 E. Arapahoe Rd. at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, according to police
Police made contact with the suspect and they exchanged gunfire. The suspect was seen running into the Extended Stay hotel.
Greenwood Village Police Department and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are conducting a joint investigation. Police ask that people avoid the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue until further notice.
The 18th Judicial District's Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) will assist in investigating the officer-involved shooting during the incident. The officer was not injured, police said.
The exchange caused the area of South Clinton Street and East Costilla Avenue to close until further notice, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
This story is developing and will be updated.