A man riding a bicycle was struck and killed in Larimer County and law enforcement is seeking information regarding the incident, the Colorado State Patrol said.

First responders were dispatched to a report of a fatal hit-and-run about 7:30 a.m. Thursday near the 2200 block of North Shields Street, one-half mile south of U.S. 287 near Fort Collins.

Upon their arrival, troopers found a dead man next to a bicycle, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash is believed to have happened between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 7 a.m. Thursday, according to the state patrol.

Officials said they believe a gray 2009 to 2010 Toyota RAV4 or similar SUV was involved in the crash. The vehicle should have heavy damage to the front right bumper and windshield.

Anyone with information regarding the crash, vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Colorado State Patrol dispatch center at 303-239-4501 and reference case 3C211735.