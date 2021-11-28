A road rage shooting on Wednesday resulted in the arrest of a man with suspected bomb-making materials in Boulder, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the shooting happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of North 75th Street and Heatherwood Drive. The victim called 911 and said a driver shot at his truck as he was passing him. A bullet hole was later found in the victim’s front passenger door, deputies said.

An hour later, deputies found the suspect's vehicle parked outside a house in the 4600 block of Ipswich Street. The owner of the vehicle admitted to driving in the area during the shooting but denied any involvement, deputies said.

After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found guns, ammunition and tactical gear in the house, in addition to suspected bomb-making materials.

David Joseph Waters, 39, was arrested and booked into the Boulder County Jail on charges of second-degree attempted murder, possession of an explosive or incendiary device, criminal mischief and 36 counts of possession of prohibited large-capacity magazines.