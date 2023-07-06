Boulder County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after the body of a young German Shepherd was dumped on the side of a private road.

The dog is believed to have been disposed of sometime between June 13 and 15 in Coal Creek Canyon in unincorporated Boulder County. It was found on June 23.

"The incident is being investigated as a cruelty to animal case due to the condition of the animal’s body, which had sustained multiple injuries, and the manner in which it was disposed," Boulder County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said a game camera on the property captured video of a vehicle that may have been driven by the suspect. It was a rented Home Depot van that had damage on the passenger side near the rear tire.

If anyone has information on this incident, they are urged to contact Boulder County Sheriff's Office Animal Control unit at [email protected].