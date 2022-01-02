Flashing lights on top of police patrol car concept
A 24-year-old Louisville man is accused of confronting and threatening firefighters with a gun at the scene of the Marshall fire. 

Police arrested Stephen Roch after he left the area in a vehicle. He was booked into jail on suspicion of menacing, obstructing government operations and other charges, according to a release from the Louisville Police Department. 

Police said the incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Friday near St. Andrews Lane and Dillon Road. When he was arrested, Roch had a rifle, Louisville Police Chief David Hayes said Sunday during a news conference. 

Roch is being held at the Boulder County Jail and was scheduled to appear in court Monday, according to online court records.