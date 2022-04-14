A Boulder County man accused of downloading child pornography is being held without bond in the county jail.
Andreas Halusa, 33, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.
The Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone at a Boulder County address accessed child pornography as recently as November, according to a news release.
Authorities determined that Halusa lived at that address. The Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at his home on Tuesday, according to the release.