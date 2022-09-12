A former Boulder employee is accused of using his city credit card for personal use.
Trent Fallica, 57, was being held in the Boulder County jail on suspicion of felony embezzlement of public property, city officials said Monday.
Fallica, who supervised traffic signal maintenance crews, resigned after being placed on administrative leave. He had worked for the city for nearly 20 years, officials said.
“Clearly, this employee is entitled to all the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said in a statement.
“One of our core values is integrity. All city employees, and especially those who have access to resources, have a responsibility to be good stewards both of taxpayer dollars and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this possible violation, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”