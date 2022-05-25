Boulder police arrested a teenager in connection with threats made against Boulder Valley School District schools Tuesday.
Boulder police increased their presence at Casey Middle School after a 14-year-old boy's threats targeted school and began an investigation, according to a release from the City of Boulder.
Detectives had a search warrant for the teen's home in Superior and arrested him on a felony charge of inciting destruction of life or property, as well as a misdemeanor charge of interference of staff or students of educational institutions. He was arrested without incident, and the investigation is ongoing.
“This type of situation is every parent’s worst nightmare, and we know our community felt this even more profoundly considering what happened in Texas yesterday," Boulder Police Deputy Chief of Operations Stephen Redfearn said in a release. "We take every threat seriously and our officers and detectives worked overnight with the FBI Denver Field Office and the District Attorney’s Office following up on these tips to make this arrest. I’m proud of the work they did to keep our community safe."
School officials learned of the threat Tuesday. Thursday is the last day of class.
According to an email Principal Gabriela Renteria wrote to staff, parents and students:
- Exterior doors will be locked at all times.
- Visitors must enter through the main doors and sign in.
- All visitors must enter their driver's license into the Raptor system.
- All volunteers must complete a background check.
- Adults outside will use walkie-talkies to communicate with the main office and school leaders.
- The main office has a distress button that connects directly to Boulder Valley School District Safety and Security. A response team will respond to the school if someone pushes the button.
- A multidisciplinary team will investigate risks that could compromise the safety of the school.
Renteria wrote that school activities will continue "as normal as possible."
"We will try to celebrate the end of this school year, while doing everything we can to keep students and staff safe," Renteria wrote.
Parents who believe their student needs additional support because of the threat are urged to contact the school or district to receive counseling or mental health support.