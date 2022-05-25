Boulder police will increase their presence at Casey Middle School after someone made a threat against the school, Principal Gabriela Renteria wrote in an email to staff, parents and students.
School officials learned of the threat Tuesday. Thursday is the last day of class.
According to Renteria:
- Exterior doors will be locked at all times.
- Visitors must enter through the main doors and sign in.
- All visitors must enter their driver's license into the Raptor system.
- All volunteers must complete a background check.
- Adults outside will use walkie-talkies to communicate with the main office and school leaders.
- The main office has a distress button that connects directly to Boulder Valley School District Safety and Security. A response team will respond to the school if someone pushes the button.
- A multidisciplinary team will investigate risks that could compromise the safety of the school.
Renteria wrote that school activities will continue "as normal as possible."
"We will try to celebrate the end of this school year, while doing everything we can to keep students and staff safe," Renteria wrote.
Parents who believe their student needs additional support because of the threat are urged to contact the school or district to receive counseling or mental health support.