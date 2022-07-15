Boulder County Sheriff's Office

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office was assisted by several other agencies in rescuing a climber who was injured during a rock fall incident Friday afternoon.

A 28-year-old Boulder man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on a social messaging application.

Alexander Howe was arrested on suspicion of committing six counts of sexual exploitation of a child, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office.

An investigation into Howe began after the Colorado Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received information of the distribution of CSAM from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

A search warrant at Howe's home in Boulder was executed last week where authorities recovered additional evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

Howe was being held on no bond and was scheduled to make his initial appearance in court on Friday afternoon, according to online court records. 

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.