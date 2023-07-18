A Boulder man is facing charges of sexual exploitation of a child, following an investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff's Office last week.

Jonathan Philip Harris, 39, was arrested on charges of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material on Thursday, July 13, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office announced in a news release. Harris resides in the 4400 block of Broadway Street in the city of Boulder.

Authorities said the case began after detectives with the Boulder County Digital Forensics Lab downloaded what they alleged were child sex abuse material from an IP address within Boulder County while conducting proactive investigations. The materials were downloaded from a device connected to the internet associated with Harris’ residence, authorities added.

A search warrant was executed at Harris’ residence on May 2, 2023, where officers seized multiple electronic devices. During later digital forensic analysis of devices belonging to Harris, authorities alleged they found multiple files on sexual exploitation of a child.

Harris was booked into the Boulder County Jail on an arrest warrant with no bond for one count of sexual exploitation of a child-distribution, a class 3 felony, and three counts of sexual exploitation of a child-possession of images, which are class 5 felonies. Harris has since been released on a $1,000 cash bond.

Agencies involved in the investigation included the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, Boulder Police Department, Longmont Department of Public Safety and the Boulder Police SWAT Team.

Anyone who suspects a child is being sexually exploited online can report it online or call 1-800-843-5678.