A "simple call for service" in Boulder Wednesday night turned into a police haul of strange, illegal and stolen items from a man with an arrest warrant out for him.

The initial call was for a man sleeping in front of a door on the second floor of a building in Boulder, according to a Boulder Police Department tweet.

The responding officer gently woke the man, according to the tweet, and recognized him from a previous arrest. Investigators identified him Thursday as William Kenneth Jones, 33.

The officer checked the man's identity and learned he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Jones allegedly began digging into his pockets and backpack, despite being told not to, and pulled a gun out of his coat pocket, according to a news release.

The officer grabbed the gun, which he later discovered was a modified BB gun, and put Jones in handcuffs while calling for backup.

The suspect claimed the gun was broken and he was just handing it to the officer. He also claimed not to have any needles, knives, drugs or firearms on him.

But the officer's protective search of Jones bag turned up a grenade replica, four knives, a firearm and drugs on him, more than 100 gift cards, a Texas driver's license, baseball cards and $10,000 worth of watches. The list of items seized was long:

12.80 grams of M-30 pills (commonly known to contain fentanyl)

12.94 grams of a prescription for Methylphenidate, a schedule II medication

A scale with phone numbers written on a piece of paper inside

Four knives, one with crushed M-30 residue on it

Six collector-signed baseball cards

A bag of jewelry and foreign currency

Ten watches worth over $10,000

Four cell phones

Over 100 gift cards

Five RTD bus passes not belonging to him

One Texas driver's license, also not belonging to him

A silver magazine that accepts 9mm ammo

Jones was booked into jail on suspicion of distribution, level two drug felony, special offender; level one drug felony, and failure to appear felony warrant for dangerous drugs, according to the tweet.

Anyone who believes any of the above items belong to them is asked to call Dispatch at 303-441-3333 reference case 23-4576.

"We're thankful no one was injured during what appeared to be a simple call for service," according to the Boulder police tweet. "We're also glad these items were seized so the drugs can't hurt anyone and the property can hopefully be returned to their rightful owners."