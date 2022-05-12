A carjacking in Broomfield on Thursday led to a high-speed chase and shots being fired in Boulder before the suspect was arrested in south Boulder.
The incident unfolded at 6 a.m. when the suspect stole a vehicle at gunpoint in Broomfield, said Dionne Waugh, a spokeswoman for the Boulder Police Department.
Broomfield police said two people were involved in a road rage incident near U.S. Highway 36 and Highway 121 before the carjacking.
The two parked near the intersection and one person took out a gun and stole a truck from a bystander.
Authorities sent out a call to nearby agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen truck, which was spotted on Pearl Street in Boulder, Waugh said.
Boulder officers and sheriff's deputies responded and sometime during the incident, the suspect brandished a gun, which led authorities to fire their weapons.
The suspect was not hit and no law enforcement officials were injured.
Boulder officers used vehicle maneuvers to stop the truck the suspect was driving and arrested the driver near a bus stop on Table Mesa Drive, Waugh said.
A multijurisdictional team is investigating the officer-involved shooting, Waugh said.