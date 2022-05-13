Boulder police released the name of a man they say carjacked a vehicle in Broomfield and then led authorities on a pursuit in Boulder.
Police said Trenton J. Dunham, 25, also committed crimes in Greeley before his arrest Thursday.
He was being held on suspicion of:
- Two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft
- Illegally discharging a firearm
- First-degree criminal trespass
- Theft
- Three counts of felony menacing
- Second-degree assault with a deadly weapon
- Two counts of first-degree assault
- Two counts of first-degree attempted murder
- Vehicular elduing
- And possession of a weapon by a previous offender
Investigators believe Dunham was involved in a series of crimes in Greeley, including breaking into a vehicle, stealing a gun and a car, and shooting into a home and a car.
Dunham is accused of stealing a truck at gunpoint around 6 a.m. Thursday in Broomfield near U.S. Highway 36 and Colorado Highway 121.
Police said two people were involved in a road rage incident at the intersection before the carjacking occurred.
Law enforcement officials sent out a call to nearby agencies to be on the lookout for the stolen truck, which was spotted just after 6 a.m. along Pearl Street in Boulder, police said.
Boulder officers deployed stop sticks to try to disable the vehicle, but despite the device puncturing the truck's tires, it continued driving.
Dunham then drove the truck down Table Mesa Drive toward U.S. Highway 36 before driving onto the sidewalk, which caused residents to run away to avoid being struck, police said.
Police said Dunham then pointed a gun at officers, which prompted them to fire their weapons. Dunham was not shot and no officers were injured.
Officers used vehicle maneuvers to stop the truck and arrested Dunham near a bus stop.
A multijurisdictional team is investigating the officer-involved shooting.
Authorities are asking anyone with information about the series of crimes to call Detective S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.