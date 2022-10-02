A shooting overnight in Boulder’s popular The Hill neighborhood sent one suspect to the hospital after Boulder police returned fire, according to a news release.
Before the shooting, on-foot patrol officers were heading to another call near the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when they got a call about a disturbance involving guns at 1:27 a.m., Sunday.
“As they rounded the corner, they encountered armed individuals who were actively shooting. One officer discharged his weapon during the interaction with the suspects,” according to the release.
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and sustained “non-life threatening” injuries. Police said they were taken to a hospital.
The other suspects remain at large, and Boulder police have not released a description of them.
"We do know that there was at least three other suspects involved in the gunfire," Boulder police Chief Maris Herold said at a Sunday morning press conference. "We are still reviewing body-worn camera (footage), which will be made available as soon as practical."
Some residents and passersby said Sunday they still feel safe in the area, but wished for a better alert system. Multiple students at the University of Colorado Boulder said they received no emergency notification.
Eddie Reynolds is a sophomore at CU studying finance and accounting. He said he was a few blocks away when he got a text message from a friend alerting him of the shooting.
"He said that 'everyone needs to stay inside' and explained there's an active shooter on The Hill," Reynolds said. "So wherever anyone was, they should stay where they are and make sure they don't leave until everything's 150% clear."
The shooting shook Reynolds as he considered The Hill a safe area for students. He expressed gratitude more people weren't hurt, as the neighborhood is a popular place for students to eat and drink.
"I would like to come here and feel fully confident that I'll be safe, but I'm not totally sure," Reynolds said. "I think I'm definitely going to give it a couple of weeks before I come back here, or at least come back in the light of day."
Some Hill residents had friends getting food when the shooting occurred.
"A few minutes later, we were told there was an active shooter with some sort of weapon," said Keller Kierlin, who lives nearby and works at the popular longtime restaurant The Sink. "We're all very concerned... I was about to go down (to The Sink) and see if I'm allowed to go to work."
The Sink typically opens at 11 a.m., but due to police activity, an employee said they would open after 1 p.m. Sunday.
Though he thinks the amount of crime on The Hill has gotten worse, Kierlin said he still feels comfortable living there.
The University of Colorado uses an alert system that sends out an email or text message to students in case of a dangerous incident on or near campus. Multiple students said they did not receive such a notification after the shooting.
"I did not get any CU Alerts," Reynolds said. "As a student, I feel like it's their job to send out alerts like this and let students know that things like this are going on."
Colton Sanborn moved to The Hill in August. He and his roommates fell asleep before the shooting and woke up to heavy police activity. Though he still feels safe, Sanborn understands why others may not and lamented the lack of notifications.
"I wish there was more of a kind of response like letting everyone know because I didn't even know anything about it until this morning," he said.
The shooting led at least one organization "BarstoolBuffs" on Instagram to call on the university to implement changes in how it addresses incidents on The Hill.
"There have been several shootings on The Hill this year and last and only once has an alert been sent out," a BarstoolBuffs Instagram post reads. "CU is not required to send out alerts for incidents on The Hill and so they don't in order to protect their image."
It posted a video that captured part of the shooting early Sunday and urged any witnesses with information to contact Boulder Police.
Campus officials said they alert students to on-campus threats. The Hill is across the street, Broadway, from the campus
"While this incident posed no threat to campus, we did share information provided to us by Boulder Police as they investigated this incident. We shared this information in a variety of ways," Christine Mahoney, CU spokeswoman, said via email. "CU Boulder amplified social media messages from Boulder Police as soon as we became aware of the incident, and continued to share information about this off-campus incident throughout the morning. CUPD will continue to share details released by Boulder Police as we support them in their investigation."
Boulder officers combed the area Sunday morning, interviewing potential witnesses and collecting evidence like shell casings, Herold said.
Police recovered at least one of the three types of guns used in the shooting. Officials don't believe it was related to a felony menacing incident blocks away at 11th Street and University Avenue.
"The Critical Incident Response Team has been activated to investigate the officer-involved shooting," according to the release. "Per Boulder Police policy, the officer has been placed on paid, administrative leave."
Officials asked residents to stay clear of the area Sunday as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information is asked to reach Boulder Police Det. Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328 or upload photo or video tips here.
This story is developing and will be updated throughout Sunday.