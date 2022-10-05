Boulder Police arrested one of the suspects accused of shooting up The Hill early Sunday in Boulder, but are asking the public's help to find the other perpetrators.

Police arrested Zakiyy Lucas, 22, on suspicion of two counts of attempted felony murder and one count of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor.

Lucas is being held on $500,000 bond at the Boulder County Jail. An officer shot Lucas in the the arm after police broke up a gun fight where several suspects were firing, according to police. Investigators suspect at least three different guns were used, they recovered one.

That officer is on paid administrative leave as per Boulder Police policy, according to police.

Though the cause of the shooting is unclear, it appeared from the video the shooting happened after a expletive-laced shouting match. But thanks to security camera footage, eyewitness accounts, and police body camera footage, Boulder Deputy Police Chief Stephen Redfearn said the department is getting close to identifying the remaining suspects and applying for warrants.

"We think some of the suspects had words with each other before the shooting," he said. "There is speculation that it was the result of partying, but we're narrowing that down by talking to witnesses."

Investigators don't know why the suspects came to Boulder, but they have confirmed they were not University of Colorado Boulder students.

He advised the public to proceed cautiously if they encounter the person of interest.

"If you do see this guy, call 911 no matter where you are," he said. "Don't make contact with him and don't approach him; just let the cops come and take care of it."

The shootings have prompted a wave of concern from CU students. Many have expressed differing levels of anxiety over what they say is an increasing amount of violence on The Hill.

"It’s terrifying, really," CU senior Jack Olsen told Denver Gazette's media partner 9News. "I shouldn’t have to call my mom at 3:30 in the morning on the verge of tears because these people keep coming up to Boulder every weekend trying to cause harm."

Students claimed several incidents have gone unreported by CU's emergency alert system. This prompted student organizations to start petitions on Change.org seeking greater accountability and transparency from the University regarding violence on The Hill.

Currently, emergency alerts are only issued by CU if there is "a confirmed immediate threat" to the campus. This alert includes "active harmers" and "time-sensitive life safety concerns."

A CU safety alert is sent out to notify the community of a crime "committed on or near campus" and includes criminal homicide, sex offenses, hate crimes and other offenses.

The Hill is across the street from the CU Campus.

"While this incident posed no threat to campus, we did share information provided to us by Boulder Police as they investigated this incident," it read. "CU Boulder amplified social media messages from Boulder Police as soon as we became aware of the incident and continued to share information about this off-campus incident throughout the morning."

At least two suspects should be considered armed, Redfearn said, and the department considers them dangerous.

Those with other information should call Det. Sarah Cantu at 303-441-4328.