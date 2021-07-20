The Boulder Police Department has asked for help in identifying a man accused of unlawful sexual contact against a woman early Sunday
Police said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of Grove Street, when a man walked up behind a woman and grabbed her while she was entering her home.
The victim screamed and the man ran away.
The incident was caught on surveillance video and police described the man as standing between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-9 with a medium build, according to the department.
He wore a black hooded Champion sweatshirt, black beanie, gray pants and a gray face mask, police said.
Police asked those with information to call Detective Starks at 303-441-3067 and reference case 21-6209. Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.crimeshurt.com