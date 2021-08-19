The Boulder Police Department is asking for the public to come forward with any information regarding two drive-by shootings in a north Boulder neighborhood that occurred nine days apart.
Police received two calls about shots fired in the 1800 block of Yarmouth Avenue just before 5 a.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt and there was no damage found, but investigators located several shell casings in the area, according to a release.
Surveillance footage nearby caught audio of the gunshots and may indicate the suspect's vehicle has an altered exhaust. The audio can be found here.
Wednesday's shooting is the second one to occur in the neighborhood since Aug. 9, where officers responded to a report of gunshots about 12:40 a.m.
Police said at least seven rounds were fired into four separate homes, and into a child's room in one of the homes. No one was hurt in the incident.
Authorities are urging anyone who has any information regarding the shootings or may have witnessed them to contact Detective S. Cantu at 303-441-4328 and reference case 21-07001 or case 21-7347.
Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can reveal information to the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimeshurt.com