The owner of a Boulder tailor shop was arrested Tuesday for allegedly inappropriately touching multiple customers, the Boulder Police Department said.

Ziya Ozdemir, 43, was arrested and charged with two counts of unlawful sexual contact, police said. Ozdemir is the owner of Uni Tailor located at 4800 Baseline Road.

Police said two separate victims reported Ozdemir to the police after they said he touched them inappropriately while tailoring their clothes.

The most recent victim was a juvenile girl, who said the incident happened on Aug. 31, 2021. The first victim was an adult woman who said it happened on Jan. 10, 2018.

Police said they are concerned there may be additional victims.

Anyone with information about these incidents or potential additional crimes is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3336.