Boulder police Tuesday continued searching for a suspect in a Monday night shooting that left one person critically injured within a mile of two other shooting-related events in the past week.

Boulder police responded to a shooting at 13th Street and Canyon Boulevard at 10 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

Responding officers found the victim shot in the leg and transported her to the hospital, according to the release. Initial information indicated the victim was male, but the victim told detectives Tuesday she identifies as female.

The victim was sleeping outside when she was confronted by the suspect, who ran away after the shooting, according to the release. Detectives are investigating if the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police are searching for the suspect, who was described as a white male in his twenties wearing a heavy winter jacket with longer brown hair. Police did not provide any further details about the suspect.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are "following up on several strong leads," according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Hartkopp by calling the Boulder Police tip line at 303-441-1974 and referencing case 23-01930 or by contacting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 .

Boulder High School, less than a mile from the scene of the incident, was operating as normal Tuesday, according to a Boulder Valley School District tweet.

School district officials said there was an increased police presence Tuesday at schools in the area and in downtown Boulder, according to the tweet.

The shooting incident comes less than a week after Boulder High School, along with many other high schools across Colorado, received a hoax active school shooter call that shut the school down.

The call — which warned of a shooter at Boulder High School — came via the University of Colorado Boulder’s non-emergency dispatch line at 8:33 a.m. Feb. 22.

What sounded like a male person relayed he was in front of Boulder High School with semi-automatic weapons and that he was prepared to go inside. The shooting did not occur.

Two days before the hoax shooting call at Boulder High School, a suspect fired shots inside the Millennium Hotel at 1345 28th St., which is less than a mile east of the school.

Boulder Police ordered area residents and businesses near 28th Street and Arapahoe Avenue to "shelter in place" early Monday. Nobody was injured.

Antonio Orlando Lucero, 45, was arrested and faces charges of drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, criminal mischief, resisting arrest and obstruction of justice.

Boulder Police Department officials not reply to the Denver Gazette's request for comment on the multiple gun-related incidents in the area by press time.

Denver Gazette reporter Savannah Mehrtens contributed to this story.