A box containing human heads was stolen in Denver earlier this week, according to the Denver Police Department.
The theft happened in the 7700 block of East 23rd Avenue between 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The thieves took a dolly and a blue and white box labeled "exempt human specimen," according to a release from the department.
Police did not disclose how many heads were inside the box, but said they were intended to be used for medical research purposes.
No arrests have been made as of Saturday afternoon but police urge anyone who comes across the box to call law enforcement immediately.
Anyone with information about the theft is urged to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.