A 16-year-old boy is accused of peeping into people's windows and exposing himself to Boulder residents.

Officers arrested the teen around 10 p.m. Dec. 9 after a woman reported that he was looking into her window in the 1500 block of MacArthur Drive. He ran away but police found him hiding under a nearby car.

The Boulder Police Department said he boy initially was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of obstructing a police officer.

During the investigation, police connected the boy to similar crimes that occurred throughout the neighborhood dating back to March, resulting in five additional charges of indecent exposure.

More charges against the boy are possible, police said.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-3333. To be anonymous, tipsters can call Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit nococrimestoppers.com.