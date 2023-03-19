Aurora police are searching for a white Subaru hatchback or sedan they believe was involved in a shooting that injured a boy. The boy was grazed by the bullet or pellet and taken to the hospital Friday night.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of south Tucson Circle Friday. The Aurora Police Department reported the shooting via Twitter at 10:40 p.m. The child was shooting at passing cars with a toy gun, according to a 9News report.

Aurora police do not have specific suspect information but said the car was occupied by three people. As part of its investigation, APD has not found any shell casings or bullets, and a media relations officer said they believe the boy was shot with either a very small caliber bullet or a pellet gun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. A report can also be filed online at metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.