A shooting in Brighton injured one person and schools were placed on secure and lockdown safety protocols Wednesday afternoon.

Brighton police responded to a report of shots fired near South 9th Avenue and Bush Street around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Brighton Police Department Chief Matt Domenico.

School Resource Officers in the area responded to the incident and additional units followed, Domenico said. Responding officers found shell casings in the intersection, but did not find any victims on scene.

Officers later got information that a victim with a non life-threatening injury took themselves to urgent care where they were contacted by law enforcement, Domenico said.

The initial investigation led police to the area of Prairie View High School, where they found the suspect vehicle and took two suspects into custody. They later took a third suspect into custody. Police believe they have all suspects involved in the incident in custody, Domenico said.

Prairie View High School is on lockdown as police investigate, Domenico said. They cannot confirm whether or not the suspects were students.

Other schools in the area were secured and have since re-opened, Domenico said.

"Incidents like this are traumatic for everyone involved, but especially our school community," Domenico said. "We do want to send our thoughts out to everyone there."

Police did not give any information about the suspect.

This story is developing and will be updated when further information becomes available.