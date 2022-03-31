Prosecutors on Thursday charged a Brighton couple in connection with the death of their 1-year-old daughter, who died after ingesting fentanyl in January.
Alonzo Montoya, 31, and Nicole Casias, 30, face charged with child abuse resulting in death and distribution of a controlled substance. Both charges are felony offenses, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.
The Adams County Coroner's Office determined the child's blood had 10 times the amount of fentanyl necessary to kill an adult at the time of her death, officials said in a news release.
Montoya and Casias "participated in ... drug activity with the child present in the home prior to and after her death," according to the district attorney's office.
The couple were arrested Wednesday, according to the Brighton Police Department.
Officers were called to the couple's home in early January after the parents found their 23-month-old daughter not breathing and unresponsive. First responders tried to revive the child, but she was pronounced dead, police said.
Montoya and Casias are being held in the Adams County Jail.