Prospect Ridge Academy in Broomfield called off class Thursday after authorities received tips about a student making threats toward the charter school.
Broomfield police said they learned about the threats Wednesday night. They questioned the student and opened an investigation into the threats, according to a news release.
Authorities have not released information about what kind of threats were made.
School officials wrote on Facebook that they learned about the threats at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday and immediately called the Broomfield Police Department.
School officials decided to cancel class on Thursday as a precaution.
"We anticipate a full return to school on Friday, February 25th with a support plan in place for students and staff," school officials wrote in the post. "The safety of our students, staff, and community is always a top priority. Thank you for your ongoing partnership and understanding."
Attempts to reach the charter school were unsuccessful Thursday.
Threats targeting schools have impacted Colorado's schools since the beginning of the school year and have canceled events and forced officials to add extra security measures.
Brighton High School postponed its homecoming dance in October because of a shooting threat. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office investigated a similar report made against Eaglecrest High School in November.
The following month, several districts across the state took extra precautions after a TikTok challenge encouraged students to bring weapons to school on Dec. 17.
Additionally, the Denver Police Department said it opened an investigation into "numerous" threats made against East High School between April and December.