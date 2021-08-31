Officials searched for a missing Broomfield man Tuesday after he was last seen camping in southeast Colorado on Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said.

The 28-year-old camped with a group of friends over the weekend at Two Buttes State Wildlife Area, about 40 miles south of Lamar, officials said.

On Monday evening, the friends called for help when they hadn’t seen the man since midnight Sunday. The man’s SUV and personal belongings were found at the campsite.

The friends said a large group of people were swimming in a pond below the dam and jumping from cliffs late Sunday, officials said.

About 30 people searched for the man, including staff from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Baca County Sheriff’s Office and local volunteers firefighters.

The group is searching on land and water at the 8,533-acre wildlife area, officials said. A drone was used to search from above and Colorado Parks and Wildlife deployed a boat to search the water using sonar.

The parks agency's Marine Evidence Recovery Team is also responding to join the search, officials said.

The missing man's identity had not been released as of Tuesday morning.