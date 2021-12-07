The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a burglary resulted in a police chase and armed carjacking on Tuesday.

Deputies said a burglary in progress was reported at 5:30 a.m. at a business in the 6800 block of Broadway. When deputies arrived, they saw three vehicles leaving the business and briefly chased after them.

One suspect was caught and arrested, but the chase for the other two vehicles was quickly called off due to morning traffic, deputies said.

Shortly after the chase ended, a carjacking was reported at East 58th Avenue and Washington Street involving a suspect vehicle matching one of the vehicles that fled the burglary. The victim said two men, one with a gun, stole his 1994 gold Toyota Camry.

Deputies are looking for the suspects in the carjacking, as well as the third vehicle that left the burglary.

The suspect vehicle left at the scene of the carjacking and the vehicle caught leaving the burglary were both recovered and will be processed for evidence, deputies said. Detectives are interviewing the suspect in custody, as well as witnesses.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Anyone who sees the Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate ABT V95 is asked to call 911 and to not approach the vehicle or suspects.