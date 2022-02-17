Authorities on Thursday arrested a man accused of robbing banks across Colorado.
The man, dubbed the "Bushy Brow Bandit," was arrested by the FBI's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force, Douglas County Regional SWAT Team and the Parker Police Department, according to the FBI. As of late Thursday afternoon, authorities had not released the bandit's name.
Officials said his arrest came after an "extensive investigation" and collaboration between the FBI and law enforcement officials in Douglas, El Paso and Jefferson counties, according to a news release.
"The strong partnerships between the FBI and local law enforcement are important and demonstrate how investigation can be brought to a successful outcome," officials said in the release.
The U.S. attorney's office will prosecute the bandit.