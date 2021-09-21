Three caregivers in Mesa County have been charged with negligent death of an at-risk person after an 86-year-old woman died under their supervision.
Jamie Johnston, 30, Jenny Logan, 50, and Letticia Martinez, 27, were also charged with criminally negligent homicide. Martinez and Johnston have been charged with second-degree forgery, according to the Colorado Attorney Generals Office.
The charges filed by the attorney general's office come after an investigation by Medicaid Fraud Control Unit of the Colorado Department of Law and the Grand Junction Police Department found the three caregivers were responsible for the death of 86-year-old Hazel Place on June 14.
"When our loved ones are vulnerable and in need of care, Colorado residents should be able to trust their caregivers implicitly," said Attorney General Phil Weiser in a news release. "My department is committed to holding accountable those who take advantage of and cause harm to our state's older residents."
According to the attorney general's office, Place was left outside in the heat for six hours prior to her death at the Cappella Assisted Living and Memory Care facility in Grand Junction.
An internal investigation by Capella resulted in the dismissal of two of the caregivers who were charged, while the third remains on investigatory leave, Capella told 9News, The Denver Gazette's news partner.
"We are very saddened by the passing of this beloved resident, and we continue to send our sincerest support to this residents family and friends," Capella said in a statement to 9News.
"At this time, we cannot make any further comments as we focus on the support of residents, team members, and families and honor the right to privacy to all involved during this process."