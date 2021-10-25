A suspect in an attempted carjacking was arrested Monday after engaging in a high-speed chase with police and crashing on Interstate 76, the Brighton Police Department said.

Police said the incident began at 1 p.m. when the suspect tried to steal a parked car in the 300 block of South 29th Avenue in Brighton. The car’s owner confronted the suspect, at which point the suspect threatened the owner with a handgun.

The suspect drove away in a Chevrolet pickup truck, police said. Officers spotted the truck at Prairie Center Parkway and Bromley Lane and began chasing it after the suspect refused to pull over.

Police said they pursued the truck onto westbound I-76 until the suspect lost control and crashed after exiting near Sable Boulevard and trying to get back on the interstate using the grassy median.

During the crash, the truck rolled and two passengers in the truck were ejected. Those two were taken to a hospital with an unknown extent of injuries, police said. The suspect was not ejected and was arrested at the scene.

The Chevrolet pickup truck driven by the suspect was reported stolen out of Denver, police said.

The identity of the suspect has not yet been released.

The North Metro Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash, while the Brighton Police Department is handling the remainder of the investigation, police said.