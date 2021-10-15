Castle Rock police are seeking information regarding two men accused of robbing a hardware store and threatening employees and customers with an ax and machete.

The incident occurred at an unnamed hardware store around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Prior to that robbery, police said they believe the two robbed another hardware store in Greenwood Village.

No one was injured in either incident, police said.

The robbers stole over $2,000 worth of tools from the hardware store in Castle Rock and were last seen leaving the area in a stolen truck that has since been recovered, police said.

Witnesses in either incident or those with information regarding the suspects are urged to contact Detective DeLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or call 720-733-6085.