Hardware store robbers; 10-15-21

 Courtesy of the Castle Rock Police Department

Castle Rock police are seeking information regarding two men accused of robbing a hardware store and threatening employees and customers with an ax and machete. 

The incident occurred at an unnamed hardware store around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday. Prior to that robbery, police said they believe the two robbed another hardware store in Greenwood Village. 

No one was injured in either incident, police said. 

The robbers stole over $2,000 worth of tools from the hardware store in Castle Rock and were last seen leaving the area in a stolen truck that has since been recovered, police said. 

Witnesses in either incident or those with information regarding the suspects are urged to contact Detective DeLumeau at sdelumeau@crgov.com or call 720-733-6085.