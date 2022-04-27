Matthew Buchanan

32-year-old Matthew Buchanan was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with a Colorado temporary license plate 3964372. 

 Courtesy of the Castle Rock Police Department

Castle Rock police are asking the public for help in finding a man they say is a person of interest in a fatal fire.

Matthew Buchanan, 32, was last seen driving a white Dodge minivan with Colorado temporary license plate 3964372, police said. 

The fire broke out around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in a home near Dove Valley Place and Paint Pony Circle in Castle Rock. 

Elizabeth Bjorlow, 59, was found dead inside the home, and another person was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

Police said they consider Bjorlow's death to be "suspicious."  

Anyone with information about Buchanan's whereabouts should call police at 303-663-6100.

Tags

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.