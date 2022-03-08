South Metro Fire Rescue and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office were searching Tuesday for a person accused of staring a fire at a Centennial apartment building that destroyed more than 20 units.
Fire crews were sent to 7535 E. Harvard Ave. just before 1 p.m. March 1. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the building, according to a release from both departments.
Firefighters contained the blaze before it spread to other buildings. However, 23 units inside the building were destroyed.
Investigators determined the fire was "incendiary in nature" and are offering $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and conviction of the arsonist.
Anyone with information should call 1-877-892-7766.