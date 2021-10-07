A 27-year-old Centennial woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head after a bullet from an adjacent apartment ripped through the wall.
The shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of South Ivy Way in Centennial on Oct. 2 around 11:30 a.m., according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.
The victim, Sally Strelecki, is currently in a medically induced coma and is in, "Really, really bad shape," said Amy Graham, Strelecki's mother.
Arapahoe County sheriff's deputies were sent to the apartment unit in Centennial after two separate calls were made. The first reported the shooting, while the second was from a man who said his gun accidentally went off and went through the apartment wall, officials said.
Graham said her daughter was at the kitchen counter with multiple bowls in hand to feed her dog, Niyah, and her two cats, Shadow and Sunny. Strelecki's fiancée, Nick, was sitting on the couch at the time, and after hearing the gunshot, saw his fiancée lying on the ground in a pool of blood.
"He looked over and before he could say, 'What is that?' she fell," Graham said.
Strelecki was rushed to Littleton Hospital and since has been placed in a medically induced coma, undergone two emergency surgeries and is suffering from seizures, Graham said.
Mickel McLean, 26, has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Police said McLean cooperated with investigators and indicated he was in an argument and the gun he was holding went off, penetrating the wall into the neighboring unit.
McLean is being held on suspicion of committing first-, second-, and third-degree assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, felony menacing and reckless endangerment. He is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to the sheriff's office.
A GoFundMe page has been opened by the family and can be found by clicking here.