The principal of Chatfield High School in Jefferson County has resigned more than a month after he was put on administrative leave for an investigation into failure to report child abuse.

Jefferson County Public Schools announced Chad Broer’s resignation Monday in an email to families signed by Chief of Schools Dan Cohan and Community Superintendent Scott Allensworth.

Broer and the school’s athletic director, Craig Aukland, were put on leave in August on suspicion of failing to follow district safety protocols regarding reporting child abuse involving students.

Aukland was issued a criminal summons on Aug. 27 for failure to report child abuse or neglect as a mandatory reporter, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff’s office has released little information about the alleged child abuse because the case involves minors. The summons indicates the incident happened on July 26 on school property.

In September, CBS4 Denver reported the incident involved allegations of sexual misconduct among students during an event for a private baseball team.

The district has said multiple students were “disciplined” in connection to the alleged incident.

In Broer’s absence, retired administrator Jim Ellis has served as interim principal and will continue to do so through the end of the semester, the district said. Ellis was principal at Chatfield from 1999 to 2004.

Broer had worked at Chatfield High School for 18 years, according to the district’s email.

Aukland remains on administrative leave. He is scheduled to appear in count on Oct. 29.