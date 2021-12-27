A child is in critical condition after he was shot Sunday evening in north Denver, according to the Denver Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened in the 4000 block of Milwaukee Street, a neighborhood near Bruce Randolph School. Police announced the shooting at 7:25 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, identified only as a young boy, was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. He was in critical condition Monday morning but “has a good prognosis,” police said.

No other details have been released about the shooting, and it was unclear if a suspect has been identified.

“At this point, the investigation is still ongoing and investigators are working to gather more information on the circumstances that led up to the shooting," the police department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can be anonymous and are eligible for a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.