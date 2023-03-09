An Englewood man was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography after police conducted a welfare check on him and saw easily visible evidence, according to police.

At 3:15 p.m. on March 2, Englewood police officers conducted a welfare check on Homer Daniel Lewis, 73, at 1401 E. Girard Place, according to an Englewood Police Department news release.

Responding officers found evidence of child pornography in plain view in the home, according to the release. Lewis was arrested on suspicion of sexual exploitation of a child and taken to the Arapahoe County Jail.

The following day, detectives used a search warrant to find additional evidence supporting the charges, according to the release.

Lewis was released on a personal recognizance bond by the Arapahoe County Courts, but did not appear for his court date Wednesday, according to the release. He was formally charged with five counts of sexual exploitation of a child and the Arapahoe County Court issued a warrant for his arrest.

Lewis was later arrested at his home Wednesday.