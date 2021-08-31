An 11-year-old boy and his younger brother were robbed on Saturday while selling soda, candy and other treats at Cherry Knolls Park in Centennial, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the children brought a cooler to the park and began selling snacks and drinks to parkgoers from under a pine tree in the park's parking lot.

Between 6 and 6:50 p.m. the younger boy, age 6, left the stand to play with some nearby children. At that time, a teenage boy came up and pushed the 11-year-old to the ground and stole their cooler and cash box, said John Bartmann, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.

The boy's father drove by the park while on his way home from work and saw the children crying in the parking lot. He went to check on the boys and as a result called 911.

The child described the robber as standing between 5 foot 6 inches and 5 foot 8 inches with short brown hair. The robber was accompanied by another teenage boy whom the victim could not describe, Bartmann said.

If caught, the teenagers could face assault, child abuse and robbery charges, Bartmann said.

Anyone with information is urge to contact the sheriff's office, 303-795-4711, or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.