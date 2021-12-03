A 41-year-old City of Boulder employee was charged with extortion for allegedly requesting compensation for returning grocery carts to a supermarket.
Kyle Patterson, 41, a city public reclamation technical, was issued summon on Thursday and faces charges of criminal extortion, according to a release from the city.
An employee at the unidentified supermarket told police that a city employee contacted him twice asking for "compensation" in exchange for returning the store's grocery carts.
If he was not compensated, the man threatened to destroy the carts, according to the release.
Police identified Patterson — whose worked for the city since August — as the suspect following an initial investigation. He is currently on unpaid administrative leave.
"As a city organization, we are deeply disappointed to learn of these allegations. Our employees have a steadfast commitment to public service," said City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde in a release. "We appreciate them bringing their concerns to police's attention."