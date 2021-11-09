The man who caused a horrific head-on crash on U.S. 285 in August, killing a woman and her 2-year-old granddaughter, was on the road despite years of drug and alcohol abuse and episodes of dangerous driving, a 9Wants to Know investigation found.

Benjamin Bobier, 36, of Colorado Springs, who also died in the Aug. 26 crash, had 11 prior arrests for incidents involving alcohol or drugs and had been court-ordered into treatment at least eight times, according to records obtained by 9NEWS.

Among his court cases were three convictions for driving while under the influence, records show.

Three weeks before the crash, Bobier led sheriff’s deputies and state troopers on a high-speed 50-mile game of cat and mouse across two counties.

