A man who escaped from a Colorado jail last month is accused of shooting a police officer in New Mexico on Friday, according to police.

The Farmington Police Department said Elias Buck, 22, shot Officer Joesph Barreto during a traffic stop. Barreto pulled Buck over at around 10:15 p.m. after receiving a report of a possible drunken driver near East Main Street and North Tucker Avenue.

After the shooting, Buck fled the scene with another convict, identified as 28-year-old Victoria “Rossi” Hernandez, police said. Barreto, 25, was in stable condition and expected to survive, police said.

On Dec. 27, Buck escaped from the La Plata County Jail in Durango after being arrested and charged with aggravated motor vehicle theft, robbery and second-degree assault, according to jail records. It was unclear how Buck escaped from custody.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to Buck’s arrest.

"We would like to ask the public to please stay vigilant and report any sightings of Mr. Buck or Miss Rossi to 911 immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Mr. Buck has made statements that he ‘will not go back to jail’ and his actions last night demonstrate that he is very dangerous."

Buck is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 185 pounds and has green eyes and blond hair. Police believe he is in the Farmington or La Plata County area, and he is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anyone who sees Buck or who has information about where he might be is asked to not approach him and to call 911 immediately.